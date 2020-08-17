A man and woman have serious injuries after an early morning collision in Brampton on Monday.

Just after 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash at McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway where two vehicles were involved, Peel police said.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20’s were taken to a trauma centre in serious condition, according to Peel paramedics.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police said there are road closures along McLaughlin Rd. and they are asking drivers to use alternate routes.