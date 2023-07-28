A man and woman are in hospital following an overnight collision in in Scarborough.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Markham Road and Eastpark Boulevard. A vehicle travelling northbound clipped another vehicle, which lost control and veered off the road. The initial vehicle then collided into two more vehicles as a result, according to police.

A driver and passenger, said to be a man and a woman, were injured. At the time of the collision, police said the man had serious injuries, while the woman had life-threatening injuries – both have been downgraded to serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Markham Road remains closed between Eastpark Boulevard and Blakemanor Boulevard while investigators are on scene.