Man and woman seriously hurt in stabbing in east end: paramedics
Police are seen on Oak Street after a man and woman were stabbed nearby on June 28, 2018. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:54PM EDT
A man and woman in their 40s were seriously injured in a stabbing incident near Regent Park on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they were called to an apartment tower on Oak Street, near Gerrard and River streets, just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Paramedics said they arrived to find a male and female, both in their 40s, suffering from stab wounds.
Both were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
A CTV News reporter witnessed the female, conscious and breathing, being loaded into an ambulance.