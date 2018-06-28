

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man and woman in their 40s were seriously injured in a stabbing incident near Regent Park on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to an apartment tower on Oak Street, near Gerrard and River streets, just before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a male and female, both in their 40s, suffering from stab wounds.

Both were transported to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A CTV News reporter witnessed the female, conscious and breathing, being loaded into an ambulance.