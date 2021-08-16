A man and woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle they were sitting in was shot numerous times in Toronto’s Chester Le neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police say that at 12:22 a.m. Monday they were called to Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators were seen examining an Acura sedan with at least nine bullet holes in it.

Dozens of evidence markers littered a laneway in front of the vehicle.

Chester Le shooting

Police say they have no surveillance footage of the incident so far and did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or any other information is asked to call 42 Division.