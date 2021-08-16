Man and woman seriously injured in Chester Le shooting: police
An Acura sedan with multiple bullet holes in it is seen on Aug. 16, 2021. (Peter Mills)
Published Monday, August 16, 2021 5:16AM EDT
A man and woman suffered serious injuries when the vehicle they were sitting in was shot numerous times in Toronto’s Chester Le neighbourhood overnight.
Toronto police say that at 12:22 a.m. Monday they were called to Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate for reports of shots fired.
They arrived to find a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.
Investigators were seen examining an Acura sedan with at least nine bullet holes in it.
Dozens of evidence markers littered a laneway in front of the vehicle.
Police say they have no surveillance footage of the incident so far and did not release any suspect information.
Anyone with dash-cam footage or any other information is asked to call 42 Division.