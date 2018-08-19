

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked off an ebike in a collision near Kensington Market.

The collision happened at Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue at around 3:40 p.m.

Toronto police said the ebike the pair was riding collided with a vehicle.

The man and woman – both believed to be in their 60s – sustained serious injuries in the collision, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The man was taken to a local hospital while the woman was transported to a trauma centre.

Police are investigating the collision.