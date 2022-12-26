A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

It happened early Monday morning in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Highway 400.

Ontario Provincial Police said the 27-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was taken to hospital, along with a 23-year-old woman who was a passenger. Both were seriously injured, police said. They were the only occupants of the vehicle.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours so that police could investigate the collision. The highway reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

Images from the scene showed a white, four-door vehicle with extensive damage, with its front end resting against the side of the guard rail opposite the road.

Police did not say what may have caused the crash.