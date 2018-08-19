Man and woman seriously injured in mobility scooter collision near Kensington Market
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 4:36PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 6:26PM EDT
A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being knocked off a mobility scooter in a collision near Kensington Market.
The collision happened at Dundas Street West and Augusta Avenue at around 3:40 p.m.
Toronto police said the scooter the pair was riding collided with a vehicle.
The man and woman – both believed to be in their 60s – sustained serious injuries in the collision, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The man was taken to a local hospital while the woman was transported to a trauma centre.
Police are investigating the collision.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been changed to show the vehicle involved was a mobility scooter rather than an ebike.