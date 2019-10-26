

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A man and woman are in serious condition in hospital after they were shot in a car parked in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police say the man and woman were parked somewhere south of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Bouelvard at about midnight when a lone suspect approached the vehicle on foot and opened fire.

Both were struck in their lower extremities and the driver of the vehicle sped northbound to the intersection to flag down help.

Paramedics said both were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.