

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A man and woman are in serious condition in hospital after they were shot in a car parked in the city’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood overnight.

Toronto police say the man and woman were parked somewhere south of Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Bouelvard, behind an apartment tower at about midnight when a lone suspect approached the vehicle on foot and opened fire.

Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann said both the 34-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were struck in their lower extremities multiple times.

“I have numerous officers here on scene and we are still piecing together what took place,” Mann said.

He said both victims told police they did not see where the gunfire that struck them came from.

Paramedics said both were taken to hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300.