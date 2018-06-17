

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a shooting outside a Woodbridge nightclub early Sunday morning.

Police say that the victims were in front of 7 Lounge on Hwy. 7 near Pine Valley Drive at around 2:30 a.m. when they were both struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to a trauma centre while the woman was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who might have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.