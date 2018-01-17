

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a man and woman wanted in relation to two thefts of designer purses and pens worth more than $17,000 from downtown stores late last year.

Toronto police say they were called to a store at Bay and Queen Streets last Nov. 25 for a report of a theft.

Witnesses told police that two suspects - a male and female - entered the store and allegedly took two Valentino handbags, worth more than $10,000, and concealed them on their person before leaving without paying.

On Dec. 22, the same male suspect entered a store at King and Bay streets.

He allegedly pried open a glass display case and took six Mont Blanc pens worth a total of $7,710.

He then fled the scene on foot when confronted by a staff member.

The male suspect is described as white, between 35 and 40 years old, standing five-feet-eleven to six-feet tall, wearing prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a long black winter coat and a black baseball cap.

The female suspect is described as 30-35 years old, white with a pale complexion. She was last seen wearing knee-length boots, ripped blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.