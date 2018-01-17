Man and woman sought for theft of designer items from downtown stores
A suspect in a theft over $5,000 investigation is shown in a surveillance camera image. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 11:32AM EST
Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a man and woman wanted in relation to two thefts of designer purses and pens worth more than $17,000 from downtown stores late last year.
Toronto police say they were called to a store at Bay and Queen Streets last Nov. 25 for a report of a theft.
Witnesses told police that two suspects - a male and female - entered the store and allegedly took two Valentino handbags, worth more than $10,000, and concealed them on their person before leaving without paying.
On Dec. 22, the same male suspect entered a store at King and Bay streets.
He allegedly pried open a glass display case and took six Mont Blanc pens worth a total of $7,710.
He then fled the scene on foot when confronted by a staff member.
The male suspect is described as white, between 35 and 40 years old, standing five-feet-eleven to six-feet tall, wearing prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a long black winter coat and a black baseball cap.
The female suspect is described as 30-35 years old, white with a pale complexion. She was last seen wearing knee-length boots, ripped blue jeans and a black jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200.