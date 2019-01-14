

The Canadian Press





Niagara regional police say they have arrested a 20-year-man in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Brock University.

Police say they arrested the man at the university on Friday after launching an investigation in October.

They say the incident is alleged to have occurred on the university's campus in St. Catharines, Ont.

Police say the man faces one charge of sexual assault.

They say he was released on bail.