Man arrested after alleged sex assault on Brock campus: Niagara police
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 12:43PM EST
Niagara regional police say they have arrested a 20-year-man in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Brock University.
Police say they arrested the man at the university on Friday after launching an investigation in October.
They say the incident is alleged to have occurred on the university's campus in St. Catharines, Ont.
Police say the man faces one charge of sexual assault.
They say he was released on bail.