Man arrested after allegedly drawing fake gun on TTC employee
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Published Thursday, April 20, 2023 7:19AM EDT
Police arrested a man at Bathurst Subway Station Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a fake gun at a Toronto Transit employee.
Toronto police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The suspect reportedly pointed a firearm, later recovered and found to be fake, at a collector. No one was injured, police say.
Shortly after, police arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with one count of assault with a weapon.
The investigation remains ongoing, they say.