

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a 35-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a rifle while walking down the street in Hamilton.

Officers were called to the area of King Street and Sanford Avenue at around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports about a man walking in the area while shooting a rifle in the air.

Police say at one point, the man ditched the rifle and armed himself with a machete.

The man was later arrested without incident and all weapons have been recovered.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.