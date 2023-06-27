A man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan last year has been arrested.

The crash happened on the southbound lanes near Rutherford Road at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2022.

Ontario Provincial Police said a red Volkswagen Jetta seen travelling at a high rate of speed rear-ended a minivan that had four occupants.

One of the occupants, a 73-year-old woman from North York, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the other three suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police that the driver of the Volkswagen was last seen walking away from the crash. He was subsequently identified as 31-year-old Michael Okoaki.

On Oct. 5, a warrant for his arrest was issued. Eight months later, on Tuesday, police announced that they had located Okoaki and arrested him.

He has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, fail to stop at an accident resulting in death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, fail to stop at an accident causing bodily harm, failure to comply with a release order, public mischief and possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said he remains in custody pending a bail hearing.