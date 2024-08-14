A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged racist attack in The Beaches last week.

Toronto police said they received a call for a hate crime in the area of Queen Street East and Maclean Avenue on the evening of Aug. 8.

Investigators learned there was a verbal altercation between two people inside a restaurant.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly hurled racial slurs towards the victim before assaulting them with an unidentified object. Police said the suspect later fled the area.

On Sunday, police released a photo of the suspect in an effort to identify and locate him. They noted that the incident was being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

In a news release on Wednesday, investigators announced that the suspect, who they identified as 65-year-old John Evely, had been taken into custody. Police added they also executed an additional outstanding warrant for an unrelated matter.

Evely has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault. He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto bail court on Wednesday morning.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.