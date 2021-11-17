A 64-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl at a Mount Dennis daycare on multiple occasions over a two-year period.

Police say that the suspect was living at a residence in the Eglinton Avenue and Weston Road area where an at-home daycare was operated.

They allege that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl that was being cared for at the daycare on multiple occasions from September, 2018 to June, 2020.

Ricardo Jimenez, 64, of Toronto, was arrested last month and charged with seven offences, including three counts of sexual assault.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25.

Police say that they are concerned that there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.