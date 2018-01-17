

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





One man has been arrested after the body of a 29-year-old mother who disappeared over the weekend was located, Hamilton police said.

Holly Hamilton was reported missing on Monday after she was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Barton Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Hamilton police said the woman’s disappearance was “out of character for her” as she had never gone missing before.

The homicide unit took over the investigation immediately as police said there was reason to be concerned for her safety.

Officers confirmed her body was located inside her vehicle at an underground parking garage on Barlake Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with Hamilton’s death but his name has not been released and it is not known what charges, if any, he will be facing.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Previously, investigators said they were looking to speak to Hamilton’s ex-boyfriend. Police said he was not being considered a suspect at the time.

The woman’s brother Cass Hamilton told CP24 on Tuesday that his sister was a victim of domestic abuse. He added the couple has a daughter who is currently staying with her grandparents.

Family and friends gathered in the area she was last seen on Wednesday evening for a vigil.