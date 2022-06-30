A man has been arrested after a car exploded in front of a police station in Oshawa on Thursday night.

Durham Regional Police said it happened at its Central East Division Station located in the area of Centre Street North and Bond Street West at 8:14 p.m.

Police said no injuries were reported in the explosion.

A man was taken into custody shortly after, police said.

“The investigation is still in the early stages to determine what exactly occurred,” Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said.