

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The man arrested in connection with a deadly van attack in North York on Monday afternoon is set to appear at a Toronto court this morning.

The suspect, identified by police as 25-year-old Richmond Hill resident Alek Minassian, was arrested after a van plowed into pedestrians along a busy stretch of Yonge Street, killing 10 and injuring 15 others.

Police have not yet said what charges Minassian will be facing but more information is expected later this morning.

Sources told CTV News Monday that Minassian is not known to police.

On Monday afternoon, several witnesses reported seeing a white Ryder rental van driving along the sidewalk in the area of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, striking pedestrians in its path.

Early images of the scene showed pools of blood on the sidewalk and multiple people wounded on the ground.

Witness videos sent to CP24 show a dramatic takedown of the suspect on the sidewalk on Poyntz Avenue.

The videos show a man exiting a badly damaged white rental van as an officer points a firearm at the suspect.

A source confirmed to CP24’s crime specialist Steve Ryan that prior to the arrest, the man asked police officers to shoot him.

He was eventually brought to the ground and taken into custody.

Police have said that they believe the incident was "definitely deliberate."

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters Monday night that police are exploring “all lanes” in their investigation and are trying to determine exactly what the van driver’s motivation was in the deadly attack.

The victims of the attack have not yet been identified but a memorial was set up in Olive Square, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, in honour of those impacted by the tragedy.

The section of Yonge Street where the pedestrians were hit remains closed today as police continue their investigation.