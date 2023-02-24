

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Hamilton police say a man has been arrested after dozens of vehicles were broken into in the city's downtown core.

Officers say they received reports of multiple vehicle entries and attended the scene on Thursday night.

As officers were investigating more vehicle entries then occurred a couple of blocks away.

Officers located and arrested a suspect at the scene. Police say that they were in possession of stolen property linked to the vehicle entries at the time.

Kenneth Whitman, 50, is charged with 30 criminal charges including mischief and theft under $5,000.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. They are urging anyone who may have been a victim of to report it to police if they haven't.