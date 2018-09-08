Man arrested after four homemade explosives found in Sudbury, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 12:14PM EDT
SUDBURY, Ont. - Police say a man has been arrested after investigators found four homemade explosive devices in a suburb of Sudbury, Ont.
Greater Sudbury police say residents were told to leave their homes after police received information about a risk to public safety in the neighbourhood on Friday.
They say the explosive devices were found in a home and in a detached shed and that the devices were safely disposed of on scene.
Police say a 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning and faces seven charges that include possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and using explosives.
They say residents were allowed to return home early Saturday morning.