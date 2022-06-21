A man has been arrested after allegedly setting a pizza restaurant on fire earlier this month in Oakville.

On June 5, Four Brothers Pizza, located on Kingsway Drive, was set on fire at around 1:30 a.m, according to Halton Regional Police.

A suspect allegedly threw a rock through one of the restaurant windows and then threw a gas can into the business, police said.

The damage was worth approximately $18,000.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested a suspect yesterday.

Hamilton resident Tyler Wesley, 29, has been charged with arson- damage to property and possession of incendiary material.

Officers also conducted a search warrant at Wesley’s residence in Hamilton.

Police did not provide a possible motive for the alleged arson.

Wesley has been held in custody until he appears in court for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).