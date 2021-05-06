A 32-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser in a stolen vehicle and then took off on foot while clutching a loaded firearm.

Police say that officers were in the vicinity of the Yorkdale Mall at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when they attempted to stop a stolen Mercedes Benz.

Police say that the driver of the stolen Mercedes rammed the cruiser the officers were travelling in and took of at a high rate of speed.

The officers eventually caught up with the vehicle near Lawrence Avenue and Duferin Street but police say its driver took of on foot while carrying a firearm.

Police say that they eventually located the man with assistance from members of the public.

A firearm with 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered at the time.

Shane Smith-Thomas, 32, of Toronto, is facing 13 charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to stop for police.

He made a virtual court appearance on Wednesday and remains in custody.