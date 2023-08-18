A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he robbed sex workers at an Ajax hotel while pretending to be a client.

Durham Regional Police said the man was arrested on Aug. 16 after officers were called to investigate a robbery at a local hotel.

“Under the guise of purchasing sexual services, the suspect arranged to meet with the sex professionals,” police said in a news release issued Friday. “The suspect then robbed the victims.”

The suspect, identified by police as Fawad Abdalay, of Whitby, faces a number of charges, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have had contact with the suspect and experienced similar incidents to contact investigators,” the news release read.