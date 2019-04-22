

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 44-year-old man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly stabbed someone and then barricaded himself inside his Oshawa home, which he set subsequently set fire to.

Police say that they were called to the Elgin Street East and Simcoe Street North area at around 12:20 a.m. after the suspect allegedly stabbed another party during some sort of altercation.

The victim in that incident sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result and was taken to hospital. The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene and barricaded himself inside his apartment at a residence near Simcoe Street and Adelaide Avenue.

Police say that officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to come out of the building but he refused to cooperate. They say that several hours later a fire broke out inside the home and the suspect jumped out of a window, at which point he was taken into custody.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene on Monday morning, Deputy Fire Chief Todd Wood said that prior to the fire breaking out police had notified firefighters that there was a male inside the residence “saying he was going to light the house on fire and also that he had some weapons.”

Wood said that a fire truck then attended the scene and was put on standby. He said that the blaze broke out at around 1:20 a.m., though crews were not able to enter the building immediately as the suspect initially remained inside.

“Our crews were not able to get in because the individual was still in there and there was the threat of weapons but just before 2 a.m. Durham Regional Police took the suspect into custody and our crews were able to make entry into the residence,” he said. “They did a quick primary search, they found nothing and then it was determined that this fire was probably best fought from a defensive position at the exterior.”

The suspect was not injured in the fire. He is facing five charges, including assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, arson, uttering threats and failure to comply with recognizance.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to probe the circumstances of the fire.