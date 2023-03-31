A man who allegedly assaulted two women unprovoked and sexually assaulted another woman in Etobicoke earlier this week has been arrested.

Toronto police said the three incidents occurred over the span of three hours last Tuesday.

Police said they were first called to the area of Twentieth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 4:25 p.m. for an assault.

A woman was walking in the area when an unknown man approached and allegedly assaulted her, police said. The man fled shortly on foot.

At around 6:20 p.m., police responded to another assault on Thirty Seventh Street -- more than one kilometre west of the first call.

Police said a woman was standing in front of a store when a man walked up to her and allegedly assaulted her.

The man then fled the area on foot.

More than 30 minutes later, officers were dispatched to the Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area for a sexual assault.

A woman was walking with her friend when a man approached and sexually assaulted her, police said.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be responsible for all three incidents. He has been identified as 46-year-old Abdullah Shirzada.

He has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of sexual assault. Shirzada is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.