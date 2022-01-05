A 20-year-old man is facing three charges after he allegedly used a sledge hammer to smash several display cases inside a jewelry store at CF Fairview Mall on Tuesday night

Police say that they were called to the mall near Sheppard Avenue and Don Mills Road at around 6:30 p.m.

They say that the man was seen breaking glass display cases with a sledge hammer while employees were inside the store.

Mall security were dispatched and engaged with the man prior to police arriving.

Police say that the man then fled the scene on foot.

A short foot pursuit took place and police were eventually able to apprehend the man nearby.

Police say the suspect, identified as Abdulla Abdul-Hussain, was found to be in possession of 14 stolen diamond rings at the time of his arrest.

He has since been charged with robbery, disguise with attempt and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.