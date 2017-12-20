

Chris Herhalt , CP24.com





A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a home in Richmond Hill on Wednesday morning.

York Regional Police say that at 11 a.m., they were called to a home in the area of Bayview and Crosby avenues for a report that “a woman had been killed.”

They arrived to find a 28-year-old woman dead.

A 27-year-old suspect was arrested. He has not yet been charged.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865.