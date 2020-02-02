

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a young woman was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at a Tim Horton’s parking lot on Saturday night, Hamilton police say.

It happened at a Tim Hortons parking lot at 25 Rymal Road West at around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Hamilton police said a 25-year-old woman was walking through the parking lot when she was struck by a vehicle.

“The involved 2019 Black Ford F150 pick-up truck left the scene but was located a short time later. The driver, a 48-year-old Hamilton man, has been arrested,” Hamilton police said in a news release.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Hamilton police said all parties involved in the incident have been identified. They did not say what charges the man is facing.

Investigators are urging any possible witnesses to come forward.