Man arrested after woman stabbed in Scarborough home
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, September 29, 2024 5:43PM EDT
A woman has been seriously injured in a stabbing in a home in Scarborough, and a man has been arrested, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews received a stabbing call just before 5 p.m. in the area of Ellesmere Road and Orton Park Road.
Officers arrived and found that a man stabbed a woman, causing serious injuries, police said.
The current condition of the victim is unknown.
Police have not said what the relationship of the victim is to the man in custody.