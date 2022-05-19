Peel police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle at a gas station in Brampton last Saturday.

At around 9:30 a.m. on May 14, a driver was filling their vehicle at a gas station in the area of Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive when a man attempted to steal their vehicle, police said.

The man was failed to take the vehicle, police said, because the keys were not inside at the time. He then fled the scene.

However, the same man allegedly returned 20 minutes later and approached a second person, telling them they needed to exit their vehicle and look at something at the back.

Police said when the person got out to check, the man entered the vehicle and began to drive away. The person tried to intervene, police said, but they were pushed to the ground.

The suspect subsequently fled the area in the stolen vehicle. Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the suspect was later arrested, and the vehicle recovered.

The suspect, Gurmeet Singh of no fixed address, has been charged with theft over $5,000, robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

“Carjacking is a violent and traumatic experience that deeply affects those targeted,” Peel police Deputy Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

“While our service is committed to the prevention, we are equally committed to holding those responsible accountable. I am very pleased to see this investigation brought to a successful close.”

Just southeast of Brampton, Toronto police have been responding to a string of armed carjackings this week, including one that involved Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner.

On Wednesday, police said three carjackings that occurred in a two-hour span were connected.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.