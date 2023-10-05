A man has been arrested following a fatal daylight stabbing in North York.

Police say the incident occurred just after 11:15 a.m. at an apartment building near the intersection of Sheppard and Wilmington avenues.

When police arrived on site, they say officers located a man in his 50s with a stab wound, and a woman in her 50s with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male victim was later pronounced deceased. Police soon announced the investigation would be taken over by the TPS homicide unit.

It is not known what charges the 77-year-old suspect, who was arrested at the scene, will face.

In a media scrum, Inspector Suzanne Redman said the two victims, both of whom reside in the building, are married. The relationship between the suspect and the victims has not yet been confirmed.

Redman added that parts of the building have been blocked off while investigators are on scene. Arrangements will be made for residents displaced from their units due to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.