

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Police have arrested a man for impaired driving after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann told reporters at the scene that they received numerous calls around 3 p.m. for personal injury accident near King Street West and Bay Street.

When emergency crews arrived, Mann said they located at least four people who were directly hit by a vehicle.

He said the dri was travelling eastbound on King Street, when he mounted the sidewalk, hitting a group of people.

Mann said one of the pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries while two others have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have closed King Street West from University Avenue and Bay Street.