Man arrested for impaired driving after four people hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto
Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:39PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 5:28PM EDT
Police have arrested a man for impaired driving after four pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police Duty Insp. Mandeep Mann told reporters at the scene that they received numerous calls around 3 p.m. for personal injury accident near King Street West and Bay Street.
When emergency crews arrived, Mann said they located at least four people who were directly hit by a vehicle.
He said the dri was travelling eastbound on King Street, when he mounted the sidewalk, hitting a group of people.
Mann said one of the pedestrians suffered life-threatening injuries while two others have non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have closed King Street West from University Avenue and Bay Street.