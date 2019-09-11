

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Florida police have arrested a man for the murder of a Canadian Armed Forces following a violent altercation.

Master Cpl. Martin Brayman died from severe head injuries Monday after he was attacked outside his home in Panama City, Florida on Saturday night, according to the Bay County sheriff's office.

The Department of National Defence says the 33-year-old Brayman had been posted to Florida earlier this year to serve as an aerospace control officer with the North American Aerospace Defence Command's detachment at Tyndall Air Force Base.

According to the sheriff's office, Brayman was attacked after inviting a group of people he'd met at a nightclub on Saturday night back to his house.

Police say Brayman's girlfriend and roommate were watching when one member of the group struck him several times in the head before the group jumped into a white Mercedes and drove away.

Brayman, a 13-year veteran of the Canadian military who previously served on the Sinai Peninsula, was rushed to hospital and died Monday night before police arrested 23-year-old Justin Timmons for murder on Tuesday.