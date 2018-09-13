

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with 17 break-and-enters in Mississauga this summer.

Peel Regional Police say the incidents occurred between July and September at 17 different commercial properties throughout Mississauga.

Police did not say exactly where and when the break-ins occurred.

A suspect was subsequently identified and at around 2 a.m. on Thursday the man was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Seamus McMullen, a 36-year-old Mississauga resident, has been charged with 17 counts of breaking and entering.

He was scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.