Toronto police have made an arrest after a man was found dead in North York earlier this week.

On Feb. 10, police responded to a call about a possible sudden death in the area of Grandravine and Futura drives, shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Police said it was alleged that a man had collapsed and was believed to be deceased.

When officers arrived, they located a man without obvious signs of trauma and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The homicide unit took over the investigation.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as 59-year-old Jorge Zapata, of Toronto.

Police also said that they have made an arrest in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Jorge Langevin, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault.

“This is an active investigation and police remain in the area carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the occurrence,” police said in a news release.

“Anyone who may have seen Jorge Zapata, have heard, or witnessed anything suspicious, is urged to contact Homicide investigators.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).