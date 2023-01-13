Barrie police arrested an Innisfil man moments after he allegedly stole a local restaurant’s food delivery vehicle on Thursday.

At around 8:30 p.m., police received a call from a Barrie restaurant that a food delivery driver had been robbed of his vehicle.

The driver was reportedly in his vehicle in the restaurant parking lot when a man approached the car and forcefully removed the driver before leaving in the stolen vehicle.

“Moments later, a Barrie police officer observed the vehicle parked. When the officer turned his cruiser around to approach the car, the driver exited the vehicle and ran away on foot,” police said in a press release.

“The officer was able to quickly locate the male and place him under arrest.”

Police have not released the name of the restaurant and it is unclear whether or not the delivery driver sustained any injuries.

A 34-year-old Innisfil man is facing multiple charges, including Robbery with Violence, Operation while Impaired, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance (Cocaine).

He has been released on an undertaking, with a future court date.