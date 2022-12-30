Man arrested on attempted murder charge following assault in Toronto park
Published Friday, December 30, 2022 12:52PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 31, 2022 12:56PM EST
A suspect wanted on an attempted murder charge following an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries has been arrested.
The incident occurred on Thursday at a Toronto park in the area of Bloor Street East and Parliament Street at approximately 9 p.m.
Police told CTV News Toronto that the two men involved in the incident are known to each other and had a “physical altercation” in the park.
No weapons were used during the assault, but police said the victim is in hospital in critical condition.
Toronto police identified a suspect in connection with the assault on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Toronto resident Dwight Dequilla.
Later that evening, police said, Dequilla was arrested and charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, have face masked/disguise, harassment by repeated following, and four counts of fail to comply with release order.
Dequilla was scheduled to attend a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 31.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.