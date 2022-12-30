A suspect wanted on an attempted murder charge following an assault that left a man with life-threatening injuries has been arrested.

The incident occurred on Thursday at a Toronto park in the area of Bloor Street East and Parliament Street at approximately 9 p.m.

Police told CTV News Toronto that the two men involved in the incident are known to each other and had a “physical altercation” in the park.

No weapons were used during the assault, but police said the victim is in hospital in critical condition.

Toronto police identified a suspect in connection with the assault on Friday afternoon as 42-year-old Toronto resident Dwight Dequilla.

Later that evening, police said, Dequilla was arrested and charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, have face masked/disguise, harassment by repeated following, and four counts of fail to comply with release order.

Dequilla was scheduled to attend a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 31.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.