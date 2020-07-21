

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police arrested a man with a knife and a crossbow outside of Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the parking lot of the large outlet mall at Jane Street and Rutherford Road at around 6:45 p.m. after mall security reported that a man was waving a knife around.

The man, who was with a support person at the time, was eventually taken to hospital by paramedics.

It’s not clear why or how the man had the weapons.

There was minor damage to one vehicle, but no injuries were reported.