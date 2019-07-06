Man arrested twice in one day for allegedly stealing a car in Guelph
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 6, 2019 1:31PM EDT
GUELPH, Ont. - Officers in Guelph, Ont., have arrested a man twice in the same day.
At 2 a.m. Friday, officers arrested a 27-year-old man from Fergus, Ont., on suspicion of impaired driving and carrying a concealed weapon.
The suspect was also allegedly found in a stolen car, but was released on an undertaking and given a court date.
That afternoon, another report of a stolen vehicle was sent to Guelph police and officers arrested the same 27-year-old man for possession of stolen property.
He's now being held for a bail hearing.