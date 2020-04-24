

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man who warned him to maintain physical distance outside a Mississauga grocery store last month.

Peel Regional Police say that on March 22 at 6:15 p.m., a man was in a store parking lot in the Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard area when he put some grocery bags on the ground.

Investigators say that three men approached and when the victim told them to keep away from him, a fight broke out between the victim and one of the three men.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect is described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion, standing about six feet tall with a thin build.

He had black hair, black facial hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133.