Man attacked by large group, stabbed several times outside Little Italy business: police
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 6:28AM EST
Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed several times on the street in Little Italy early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred outside a business on College Street, just west of Bathurst Street, shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Police say a male was attacked by a large group of people and the victim sustained as many as 10 stab wounds.
He suffered a punctured lung, police say, and was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Officers are currently on scene collecting evidence and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.