

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify a group of suspects who allegedly attacked and robbed a man in a church parking lot in Scarborough’s Wexford neighbourhood over the weekend.

Police say at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man attended a church in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Elinor Avenue.

Investigators allege that three male occupants of a silver Chevy Malibu followed the man into the church parking lot.

Police say one suspect sprayed the man with a fire extinguisher while the second suspect exited the car and slashed the man in the face and hand with a medium-length serrated kitchen knife.

The third suspect, according to police, removed money from the victim’s wallet.

The suspects fled the area in the Malibu and may have headed north on Elinor Avenue, police say.

The first suspect, who investigators say was driving the vehicle, has been described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood and light blue jeans.

The second suspect is believed to be a black male in his 20s or early 30s and has a large build. He was last spotted wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the third suspect, saying only that he was white and possibly tanned with brown hair.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.