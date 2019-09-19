Man attempted to place tiny camera in downtown bathroom: police
A man wanted in connection with a voyeurism investigation in downtown Toronto is shown. (TPS)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 1:47PM EDT
Toronto police have released surveillance camera images of a man wanted after a small recording device was placed in the public bathroom of a downtown Toronto business last week.
Investigators say they were called to a business at the corner of Yonge and King streets at 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 11.
About 35 minutes earlier, witnesses told police a man in his mid-30s entered the business, walked to the public restroom and allegedly placed a “black device” on a wall that contained a camera and microphone.
Investigators contend the device “could be used to surreptitiously record people who were using the washroom.”
Police say they are looking for a white man with short black hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a light pink buttoned shirt, black pants and carrying a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200.