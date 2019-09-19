

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released surveillance camera images of a man wanted after a small recording device was placed in the public bathroom of a downtown Toronto business last week.

Investigators say they were called to a business at the corner of Yonge and King streets at 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 11.

About 35 minutes earlier, witnesses told police a man in his mid-30s entered the business, walked to the public restroom and allegedly placed a “black device” on a wall that contained a camera and microphone.

Investigators contend the device “could be used to surreptitiously record people who were using the washroom.”

Police say they are looking for a white man with short black hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a light pink buttoned shirt, black pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200.