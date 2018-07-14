

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 29-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he was badly beaten in the course of a robbery in the parking garage of a building in Toronto’s Humber Bay area on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to the corner of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Drive at 3:52 for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators said the man was attacked by three suspects and severely beaten in what appeared to be a robbery.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.