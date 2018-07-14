Man badly beaten during robbery attempt in Humber Bay
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 14, 2018 4:27PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 14, 2018 5:29PM EDT
A 29-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after he was badly beaten in the course of a robbery in the parking garage of a building in Toronto’s Humber Bay area on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto paramedics say they were called to the corner of Lakeshore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Drive at 3:52 for a report of a stabbing.
Investigators said the man was attacked by three suspects and severely beaten in what appeared to be a robbery.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.