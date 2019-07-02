

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly bilked prospective renters of a Mississauga apartment out of an estimated $20,000.

Peel Regional Police say that the man posted an ad on Kijiji for a rental in a residential neighbourhood near Goreway and Morningstar drives between October, 2018 and May, 2019.

They say that prospective renters were “enticed” into paying first and/or last month’s rent via e-transfer. After receiving payment the man then “ceased all contact with the victims,” police say.

Steyn Kalala, 33, was arrested on June 26 and charged with defrauding the public.

Police say that they believe additional victims may exist.