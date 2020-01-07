

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old Brampton man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly attempted to ram police vehicles while armed with a handgun after he was stopped in Mississauga on Monday night.

Peel Regional Police say they stopped the man in his vehicle at Cawthra Road and Eastgate Parkway at 11:10 p.m. Monday.

Shortly after he was stopped, police allege he tried to ram his car into police vehicles and flee.

When that failed, he allegedly got out of the car and sprinted off.

After a short chase he was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

A search of his vehicle allegedly yielded an undetermined amount of crack cocaine and a loaded .40 calibre Glock 23 handgun.

The suspect was charged with nine offences including possession of a loaded restricted firearm, flight from police and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared in court in Brampton on Tuesday for a bail hearing.