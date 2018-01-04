

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A Toronto man is facing charges after a woman was allegedly grabbed and choked in the Moss Park area this morning.

The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. at a building near Queen Street and Jarvis Street.

Toronto police said a 35 year-old woman entered the building and was met by a man who then grabbed her and physically restrained her.

Police said the man attempted to sexually assault the woman, but she was able to break free and escape.

A suspect was arrested earlier today, police said.

Marc Kaipio, 48, has been charged with sexual assault and overcoming resistance by choking.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance today.