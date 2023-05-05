A 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself on the grounds of a school in Mississauga on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said they received a report about an indecent act incident at a school in the area of Cliff Road and Queensway East just after 12:30 p.m.

As a result of an investigation, Ali Ahmed from Toronto was arrested and charged with one count of indecent act in a public place.

Police said he was facing a similar charge in connection with a previous incident.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext.1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.